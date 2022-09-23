Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Golden Bee [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Golden Bee

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Nixon, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot and aircraft commander, descends for landing at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands, during Exercise Golden Bee, Sept. 24, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

