U.S. Air Force Maj. Jordan Nixon, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot and aircraft commander, descends for landing at Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands, during Exercise Golden Bee, Sept. 24, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

