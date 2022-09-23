U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron load 39,000 pounds of cargo during Exercise Golden Bee at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

