U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron load 39,000 pounds of cargo during Exercise Golden Bee at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7445104
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-DU706-1087
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Golden Bee [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT