U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Englebert, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, operates a C-17 during Exercise Golden Bee over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 24, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

