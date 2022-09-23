U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moore, center top, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, responds to a simulated seizure on Capt. Wilfred Roman-Otero, 60th AES flight nurse, center bottom, during Exercise Golden Bee, aboard a flight over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 24, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)

