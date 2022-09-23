U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moore, center top, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, responds to a simulated seizure on Capt. Wilfred Roman-Otero, 60th AES flight nurse, center bottom, during Exercise Golden Bee, aboard a flight over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 24, 2022. Exercise Golden Bee is a joint readiness exercise designed to provide training integration and rehearse strategic and operational objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7445116
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-DU706-1363
|Resolution:
|5305x3529
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
