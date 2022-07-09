SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

A member of Georgian special operations forces pulls security as a Georgian UH-1 Iroquois helicopter lands on a building to extract Soldiers during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from more than 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

