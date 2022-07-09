SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

Members of Georgia Special Operations Forces utilize a Georgian UH-1 Iroquois helicopter to move onto a training objective during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

