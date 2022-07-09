Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22 [Image 2 of 11]

    SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

    GEORGIA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Fiona Berndt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of Georgian Special Operations Forces and U.K. Special Operations Forces practice moving a casualty under fire during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from more than 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 06:05
