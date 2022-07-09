SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

Members of Georgian Special Operations Forces and U.K. Special Operations Forces practice moving a casualty under fire during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from more than 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

