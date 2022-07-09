SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

An AH-64 Apache helicopter with 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, provides security over Georgian Special Operations Forces as they clear a building during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

