Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise

An Airman checks in with the judge advocate office during a pre-deployment function line, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico Sept. 26, 2022. Various units are placed in the pre-deployment function line including the judge advocate office, finance, public health and chaplains to assist Airmen in taking care of personal affairs they may be leaving behind during a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
