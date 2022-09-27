U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Harris, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron Electrical Systems Journeyman, participates in a pre-deployment exercise, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen must be prepared to deploy within a 48 hours notice to support global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:22 Photo ID: 7443418 VIRIN: 220926-F-ID578-1087 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.58 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.