Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Harris, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron Electrical Systems Journeyman, participates in a pre-deployment exercise, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen must be prepared to deploy within a 48 hours notice to support global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7443418
    VIRIN: 220926-F-ID578-1087
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise
    Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT