U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Harris, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron Electrical Systems Journeyman, participates in a pre-deployment exercise, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen must be prepared to deploy within a 48 hours notice to support global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7443418
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-ID578-1087
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
