Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Martinez Garcia, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, is checked by security, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen must be prepared to deploy within a 48 hours notice to support global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

