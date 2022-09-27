U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenna Aguon, 635th Material Maintenance Support Squadron material management journeyman, processes with finance during a pre-deployment function line exercise, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 26, 2022. Holloman conducts mission exercises regularly to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7443416
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-ID578-1080
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Holloman Conducts Deployment Line Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
