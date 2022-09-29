Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris takes a photo with U.S. Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. Harris posed for photos and thanked the service members for their hard work and dedication to the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR