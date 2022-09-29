Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, after a tour of South Korea on Sept. 29, 2022. Harris’s trip was intended to underscore the U.S. – ROK alliance and to deepen ties in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7443209
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-NX702-2002
|Resolution:
|7168x4547
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT