Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, after a tour of South Korea on Sept. 29, 2022. Harris’s trip was intended to underscore the U.S. – ROK alliance and to deepen ties in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

