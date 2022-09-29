Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris waves goodbye to Republic of Korea representatives and U.S. service members at Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 29, 2022. Harris’s trip to Asia was intended to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

