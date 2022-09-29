Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea [Image 7 of 7]

    Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris waves goodbye to Republic of Korea representatives and U.S. service members at Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 29, 2022. Harris’s trip to Asia was intended to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS

