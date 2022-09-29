Vice President Harris ends Asia tour in South Korea

Vice President of the United States Kamala D. Harris arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, aboard a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, Sept. 29, 2022. During the visit, Harris met with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol to further discuss the ROK – U.S. alliance as a linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

