Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marines with Air Traffic Control (ATC) conduct flight operations in the ATC tower at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 16, 2022. Cpl. Beard, who holds the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute, works at the ATC tower as an ATC supervisor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:53
    Photo ID: 7442716
    VIRIN: 220816-M-MY099-0194
    Resolution: 9263x6175
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni
    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni
    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni
    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Flight line
    Tower
    Flight operations
    ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT