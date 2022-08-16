Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower

Marines with Air Traffic Control (ATC) conduct flight operations in the ATC tower at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 16, 2022. Cpl. Beard, who holds the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute, works at the ATC tower as an ATC supervisor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

Date Taken: 08.16.2022
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP