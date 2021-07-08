U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nahla Beard, an Air Traffic Controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, attempts a Guinness world record at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 7, 2021. Cpl. Beard won the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni
