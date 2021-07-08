U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nahla Beard, an Air Traffic Controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, attempts a Guinness world record at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 7, 2021. Cpl. Beard won the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:53 Photo ID: 7442715 VIRIN: 220803-M-MY099-0074 Resolution: 5184x3240 Size: 4.37 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.