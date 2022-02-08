US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nahla Beard, an Air Traffic Controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, displays her award at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 2, 2022. Cpl. Beard achieved the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

