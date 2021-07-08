Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 5]

    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nahla Beard, an Air Traffic Controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, attempts a Guinness world record at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 7, 2021. Cpl. Beard won the Guinness world record for most chest-to-ground burpees in one minute. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:53
    Photo ID: 7442714
    VIRIN: 220803-M-MY099-0073
    Resolution: 4548x2558
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines with Air Traffic Control conduct flight operations at the ATC tower

    US Marine air traffic controller achieves Guinness World Record at MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS Iwakuni
    award
    training
    Burpees
    Guinness World Record

