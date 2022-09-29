Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

Vice President Kamala D. Harris waves to the press core after arriving at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. Vice President Harris’ trip intends to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR