Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

Vice President Kamala D. Harris greets Mr. Tae-yong Cho, Republic of Korea ambassador to the U.S. at Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 29, 2022. During the visit, Vice President Harris will meet with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol to further discuss the ROK – U.S. alliance as a linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

