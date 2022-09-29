Vice President Kamala D. Harris greets Mr. Tae-yong Cho, Republic of Korea ambassador to the U.S. at Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 29, 2022. During the visit, Vice President Harris will meet with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol to further discuss the ROK – U.S. alliance as a linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 03:23
|Photo ID:
|7441102
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-NX702-1007
|Resolution:
|5840x3727
|Size:
|11.73 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT