Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea [Image 4 of 5]

    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Vice President Kamala D. Harris greets Mr. Tae-yong Cho, Republic of Korea ambassador to the U.S. at Osan Air Base, ROK, Sept. 29, 2022. During the visit, Vice President Harris will meet with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol to further discuss the ROK – U.S. alliance as a linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7441102
    VIRIN: 220929-F-NX702-1007
    Resolution: 5840x3727
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea
    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea
    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea
    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea
    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Vice President
    VPOTUS
    partnership
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    Kamala Harris
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT