Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

Vice President Kamala D. Harris arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, aboard Air Force Two, Sep. 29, 2022. During her visit, Vice President Harris will meet with ROK President Yoon Suk-yeol and visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
