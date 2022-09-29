Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea [Image 1 of 5]

    Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Air Force Two taxis on the runway after landing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. Vice President Kamala D. Harris arrived in the ROK as part of a 5-day Asia trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

