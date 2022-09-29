Vice President Harris ends Asia trip in South Korea

Air Force Two taxis on the runway after landing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. Vice President Kamala D. Harris arrived in the ROK as part of a 5-day Asia trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
by SSgt Dwane Young