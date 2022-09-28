Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department, points to the gauges in his helicopter while teaching Spc. Hunter Wolfe, an Air Dense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery. This is in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. The gauges are used for multiple purposes and help Stephen with piloting the aircraft. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 19:05 Photo ID: 7440709 VIRIN: 220928-Z-YN414-003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.48 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.