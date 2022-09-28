Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department, points to the gauges in his helicopter while teaching Spc. Hunter Wolfe, an Air Dense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery. This is in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. The gauges are used for multiple purposes and help Stephen with piloting the aircraft. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7440709
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-YN414-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ian 2022
    Hurricane Ian
    Hurricane Ian
    Hurricane Ian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT