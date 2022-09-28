Spc. Hunter Wolfe (Front), an Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery is learning from Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department (Back), on the importance of helicopter support during a Hurricane and showing him the cabin. This is in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7440708
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-YN414-002
|Resolution:
|3690x2165
|Size:
|752.51 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
