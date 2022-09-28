Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Hunter Wolfe (Front), an Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery is learning from Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department (Back), on the importance of helicopter support during a Hurricane and showing him the cabin. This is in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

