Spc. Hunter Wolfe (Front), an Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery is learning from Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department (Back), on the importance of helicopter support during a Hurricane and showing him the cabin. This is in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry)

