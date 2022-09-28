Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Stephen Kersey, a pilot with the Osceola Sheriff’s Department (Left), Spc. Hunter Wolfe, an Air Dense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (Middle), and Sergeant Brian Demeulenarere of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department pose for a photo in front of the helicopter being used in response to Hurricane Ian. The helicopter and its pilot Stephen Kersey are waiting in a shelter with the Florida National Guard in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    TAGS

    NationalGuard
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    HurricaneIan
    22DODHurricane

