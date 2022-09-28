Hurricane Ian 2022

Stephen Kersey, a pilot with Osceola Sheriff’s Department (Right), explains to Spc. Hunter Wolfe (Left), Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), the importance of helicopter support during Hurricane Ian in Kissimmee, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. Stephen Kersey explains the training required for piloting a helicopter before and after a hurricane for search and rescue. Stephen became a pilot for the National Guard in 2011 and has served in every major hurricane since. He says that he attributes his skills and success in life to his service in the Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson)

