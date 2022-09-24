U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Breckenridge, 633rd Air Base Wing Chaplain Office, pastoral care chaplain, offers the opening prayer for Gold Star Mother’s and Families Day on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sep. 25, 2022. The United Service Organizations hosted the event to commemorate surviving family of deceased military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:24 Photo ID: 7439717 VIRIN: 220722-F-VG726-1030 Resolution: 5130x3413 Size: 14.84 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.