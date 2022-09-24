USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Kline, U.S Army Center for Initial Military Training Commanding General, provides opening remarks for National Gold Star Mother’s and Families Day on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Sep. 25, 2022. The event commemorates the surviving family of deceased military members for their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

