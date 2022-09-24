Children play yard games during the National Gold Star Mother’s and Families Day event held at the United Service Organizations on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sep. 25, 2022. The event brought the Gold Star community together in remembrance of fallen military family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:24 Photo ID: 7439716 VIRIN: 220722-F-VG726-1011 Resolution: 4707x3132 Size: 11.06 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.