    USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event [Image 3 of 4]

    USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Children play yard games during the National Gold Star Mother’s and Families Day event held at the United Service Organizations on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sep. 25, 2022. The event brought the Gold Star community together in remembrance of fallen military family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO hosts Gold Star Mother's and Families Day event [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

