    AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game [Image 10 of 12]

    AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders wide receiver, warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Fedex Field in North Englewood, Md., Sept. 25, 2022. As a continuation of the celebration of the United States Air Force, Gen. Jackson was named honorary captain of the Washington Commanders for the Sept. 25 Washington Commanders game and was honored during the opening coin-toss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7439497
    VIRIN: 220925-F-VY285-1431
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 500.58 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    honor
    Commanders
    AFDW
    AF75

