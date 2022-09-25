Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, Air Force District of Washington command chief, salutes during the playing of the National Anthem at Fedex Field, Md., Sept. 25, 2022. As a continuation of the celebration of the United States Air Force’s 75th anniversary, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, AFDW commander, was honored to be on the field for the coin toss and accept the game ball delivery with Calloway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7439491 VIRIN: 220925-F-VY285-1205 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 630.46 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.