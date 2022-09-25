Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game

    AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, Air Force District of Washington command chief, salutes during the playing of the National Anthem at Fedex Field, Md., Sept. 25, 2022. As a continuation of the celebration of the United States Air Force’s 75th anniversary, Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, AFDW commander, was honored to be on the field for the coin toss and accept the game ball delivery with Calloway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:28
    Photo ID: 7439491
    VIRIN: 220925-F-VY285-1205
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 630.46 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game, by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Football
    Commanders
    AF75
    AFHeritage

