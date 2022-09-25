AFDW Commander and Command Chief at the Washington Commander game

A portrait of Major Gen. Joel Jackson, Air Force District of Washington commander, at Fedex Field in North Englewood, Md., Sept. 25, 2022. As a continuation of the celebration of the United States Air Force, Gen. Jackson was named honorary captain of the Washington Commanders for the Sept. 25 Washington Commanders game and was honored during the opening coin-toss. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US