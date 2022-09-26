Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Hanscom powers through outage

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Linda LaBonte Britt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Jim Bogosh, Commissary computer assisted ordering manager, restocks a freezer with frozen food at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 26. The Commissary remains open for non-perishable and select perishable purchases. Commissary officials expect to have a full supply of perishables available on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7437435
    VIRIN: 220926-F-GK203-109
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 4 of 4], by Linda LaBonte Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hanscom powers through outage
    Team Hanscom powers through outage
    Team Hanscom powers through outage
    Team Hanscom powers through outage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Commisary
    power outage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT