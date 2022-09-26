Airman Ethan Pohl, 66th Force Support Squadron force management technician, mans a resource desk at the Youth Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 26. The Youth Center served as a community hub to charge cell phones and receive community updates during a power outage that impacts portions of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:30 Photo ID: 7437434 VIRIN: 220926-F-RK751-0066 Resolution: 1500x998 Size: 896.62 KB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.