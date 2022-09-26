Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Hanscom powers through outage

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Airman Ethan Pohl, 66th Force Support Squadron force management technician, mans a resource desk at the Youth Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 26. The Youth Center served as a community hub to charge cell phones and receive community updates during a power outage that impacts portions of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    This work, Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

