    Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Hanscom powers through outage

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Brian Kovacev, 66th Air Base Group Secure Communications customer service technician, helps a customer remotely at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 26. A power outage to portions of the base left some buildings without power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom powers through outage [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom AFB
    power outage
    customer service technician

