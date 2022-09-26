Team Hanscom powers through outage

Massachusetts Army Sgt. Nicholas Rose, a tracked vehicle repairer, Forward Support Company, 101st Engineer Battalion, monitors a fuel gauge on a portable generator outside the Child Development Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 26. The Massachusetts Army National Guard provided five Soldiers and a refueling vehicle during a power outage that impacted portions of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

