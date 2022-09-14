A Kuwait Army firefighter demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class taught by Airman 1st Class Alex Moore, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, September 14, 2022. During the training the firefighters volunteered for hands-on training to apply tourniquets, learning invaluable tools to save someone’s life in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
