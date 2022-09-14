Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Kuwait Army firefighter demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class taught by Airman 1st Class Alex Moore, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, September 14, 2022. During the training the firefighters volunteered for hands-on training to apply tourniquets, learning invaluable tools to save someone’s life in a crisis situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    Airmen
    ACE
    MCA
    Coalition Partners
    Operation Agile Spartan III

