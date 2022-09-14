Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Stewart, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, opens the canopy with a speed wrench to an F-16CM Fighting Falcon during Operation Agile Spartan III, September 14, 2022. This exercise provided vital training to Kuwait Army firefighters and enabled smoother joint capacity response between coalition partners for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    ACE
    MCA
    Coalition Partners
    Operation Agile Spartan III

