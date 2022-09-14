U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Stewart, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, opens the canopy with a speed wrench to an F-16CM Fighting Falcon during Operation Agile Spartan III, September 14, 2022. This exercise provided vital training to Kuwait Army firefighters and enabled smoother joint capacity response between coalition partners for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

