Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Kuwait Army firefighter demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class taught by Airman 1st Class Alex Moore, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, September 14, 2022. Prior to the training, the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department were able to craft a simulated, realistic and functioning injury for trainees to practice proper tourniquet application out of spare materials they had in the fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7437070
    VIRIN: 220914-F-DJ189-1080
    Resolution: 5647x3757
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ACE
    MCA
    Coalition Partners
    Operation Agile Spartan III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT