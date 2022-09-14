U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

A Kuwait Army firefighter demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to stop bleeding during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care class taught by Airman 1st Class Alex Moore, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, September 14, 2022. Prior to the training, the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire department were able to craft a simulated, realistic and functioning injury for trainees to practice proper tourniquet application out of spare materials they had in the fire department. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

