U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and Kuwait Army firefighters held a training exercise, September 15, 2022. Firefighters from the 386th ECES held a fire attack exercise on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon, which included simulating putting out an aircraft fire and rapidly opening the canopy to evacuate the pilot to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

