Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron and Kuwait Army firefighters held a training exercise, September 15, 2022. Firefighters from the 386th ECES held a fire attack exercise on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon, which included simulating putting out an aircraft fire and rapidly opening the canopy to evacuate the pilot to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7437068
    VIRIN: 220914-F-DJ189-1172
    Resolution: 5863x3901
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques
    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Airmen teach Kuwait Army firefighters life-saving techniques

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    ACE
    MCA
    Coalition Partners
    Operation Agile Spartan III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT