USS Zumwalt Arrives at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2022) The Valiant-class harbor tugs Puyallup (YT-806) and Menominee (YT-807), assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), escort the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) to a berth at CFAY for a scheduled port visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

