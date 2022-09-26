USS Zumwalt Arrives at CFAY

The guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. Zumwalt is currently operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

