Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kitowel Flores and Quartermaster 2nd Class Milo Mai assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations, communicate with harbor tugs escorting the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 20:31 Photo ID: 7436954 VIRIN: 220926-N-RG232-1196 Resolution: 4464x2971 Size: 2.96 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Zumwalt Arrives at CFAY [Image 8 of 8], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.