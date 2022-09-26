Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Zumwalt Arrives at CFAY [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Zumwalt Arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kitowel Flores and Quartermaster 2nd Class Milo Mai assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations, communicate with harbor tugs escorting the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    7th Fleet
    CNFJ
    CFAY
    CNRJ
    USS Zumwalt

