    USS Oakland Arrives at CFAY [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Oakland Arrives at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a scheduled port visit. Oakland is currently operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    7th Fleet
    CNFJ
    CFAY
    CNRJ
    USS Oakland

