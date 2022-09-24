Lanterns honor fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing vice commander, and his wife, Mayra, release a lantern during the Gold Star Families Sky Lantern Release on the Biloxi Beach, Mississippi, Sept. 23, 2022. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7436721
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-BD983-1389
|Resolution:
|4692x3202
|Size:
|1015.55 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
