Lanterns honor fallen heroes

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Dominguez, 334th Training Squadron curriculum developer, writes a message on a lantern during the Gold Star Families Sky Lantern Release on the Biloxi Beach, Mississippi, Sept. 23, 2022. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

