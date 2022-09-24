Lanterns honor fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Col. C. Mike Smith, Second Air Force A3/6 commander, and his family light lanterns during the Gold Star Families Sky Lantern Release on the Biloxi Beach, Mississippi, Sept. 23, 2022. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

