Lanterns honor fallen heroes

Holly Fisher, 81st Force Support Squadron employment specialist, delivers remarks during the Gold Star Families Sky Lantern Release on the Biloxi Beach, Mississippi, Sept. 23, 2022. The event, hosted by Keesler Air Force Base, included eco-friendly sky lanterns released in honor of fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

